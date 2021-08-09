Sturgis Rally Director Says 2021 Is Likely Biggest Crowd Ever
PLAYING WITH FIRE
COVID-19 might be surging across the U.S., but at the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the crowds are thicker than ever. In fact, Jerry Cole, director of the rally, told the Rapid City Journal on Sunday that this year’s event is shaping up to have the biggest crowd ever. “Saturday’s noon picture with the photographer, who has been doing this for a long time, said it was the biggest crowd for a picture that he’s ever done,” Cole told the paper. “The interstate travels, the Highway 16 travels, the Hill City and Custer areas yesterday were as full as the 75th (rally).” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the paper a day before that this year’s is the busiest rally in his career. “There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this,” he said. Officers have issued over 520 open container violations. The city says beer and wine are OK, in souvenir cups, but liquor is forbidden in specific downtown areas. Nearly 50 people have been arrested so far for driving under the influence.