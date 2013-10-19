Style Icon: The Lupita Nyong’o Lookbook (Photos)One to WatchThe ‘12 Years a Slave’ actress is not only a breakout actress, but also a breakout style star. From Peter Pilotto frocks to her Christian Dior gowns, here's a look at her best pieces.Erin CunninghamUpdated Jul. 11, 2017 7:17PM ET / Published Oct. 19, 2013 5:45AM ET Getty Getty Larry Busacca/Getty Chris Jackson/Getty Anthony Harvey/Getty Larry Busacca/Getty Frederick M. Brown/Getty Kevin Winter/Getty Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Ethan Miller/Getty Jason LaVeris/Getty Christopher Polk/Getty Jason Merritt/Getty Gabriel Olsen/Getty Taylor Hill/Getty Jason Merritt/Getty John Sciulli/Getty Gregg DeGuire/Getty Theo Wargo/Getty Frederick M. Brown/Getty Frederick M. Brown/Getty Michael Kovac/Getty Rob Kim/Getty Peter Kramer/NBC, via Getty Jason Kempin/Getty Tim P. Whitby/Getty for BFI Araya Diaz/Getty Jason Merritt/Getty C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Craig Mulcahy/AbacaUSA.com, via Newscom Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Bruce Glikas/Getty Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Michael Buckner/Getty Larry Busacca/Getty Jason Merritt/Getty John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty