These Amazon Sweaters Are the Perfect Gifts for Everyone on Your List

There’s always that one person on your holiday shopping list who downright stumps you. Maybe it’s because they have everything or their taste is so exacting that you’re too scared to mess up by picking out something they don’t like. Allow us to suggest a foolproof option—the cozy sweater. Everyone needs warm clothes for winter, and Amazon stocks a ton of affordable, stylish sweaters.

Put down the emergency gift card and browse this list of 15 sweaters you can find on Amazon right now. Get one for your mom, your sister, and that coworker who is always shivering when the office A/C gets turned up to the max in June. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, all year ‘round.

SweatyRocks Women’s V-Neck Twist Back Pullover Sweater This super cute acrylic-and-wool-blend sweater has a chic twist detail that can be worn in the front or the back. A roomy silhouette makes it easy to layer over a tank-top, bodysuit, or dress, or to wear on its own with jeans or trousers. It’s a versatile piece that works in any wardrobe. Buy on Amazon $ 22

find. Women's Colorblock Contrast Highneck Oversized Sweater For the effortlessly put-together dresser in your life, how about a colorblock turtleneck? The slightly slouchy cut is polished enough to wear to the office and casual enough to throw on for a weekend trip to brunch or the farmer’s market. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Rib Stitch Crewneck Sweater This cozy ribbed crewneck would make a great staple in any wardrobe. Thicker knitting around the neck, collar, and hem add visual interest, and there are 14 great colors ranging from washed black to rust. The guy in your life will wear this to death — to the point that you may even regret buying it for him! Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Aoymay Women Mock Neck Sweater The most fashion-forward person on your list will appreciate this puffy-sleeved, multi-textured mock-neck that goes with everything in their closet. Choose from baby blue, black, or creamy beige. No matter which color you go for, your gift recipient is sure to love this cozy topper, which is machine washable and made of polyester and cotton. Buy on Amazon $ 31 Free Returns

Jennie Liu Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere V-Neck Sweater Give the gift of cashmere for under $100 with this soft v-neck. Made from classic 2-ply, this sweater is the real deal — which means it needs to be cared-for accordingly by hand-washing and laying flat to dry. But it’ll be worth it for the soft material and beautiful slim fit. Buy on Amazon $ 198 Free Returns

Pendleton Men’s Shetland Crew-neck Sweater A 100% wool sweater from a classic brand! This Pendleton crewneck with a slightly relaxed, but still fitted, silhouette is sure to become a fast favorite in any guy’s closet. The knit is available in classic colors, some totally solid and some with a slight heathering effect. Plus, it’s actually warm enough to wear on winter’s coldest days. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping

J. Crew Mercantile Merino Turtleneck Sweater Yes, you read that correctly; there’s J. Crew on Amazon! This sleek merino wool and acrylic turtleneck is ideal for layering under a shirt or dress whether you get it in black or deep blue. Most reviewers note that the material is fairly lightweight, yet warm, so this could be the ideal year-round sweater. Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping

Ellos Women’s Plus Size Ribbed Pullover Sweater A boxy ribbed sweater with slouchy ¾ sleeves, Ellos’ pullover comes in three unique colors: grey sage, dark lavender, and sky blue. Perfect for pairing with skinny jeans or a skirt, the stylish woman in your life will love the relaxed silhouette and unconventional shades. Buy on Amazon $ 39

Cable Stitch Women’s Long-Sleeve Rib-Knit Cardigan For the grown-up fan of ‘90s grunge! This pick features a chunky rib knit, ideal for adding interest (and warmth) over a t-shirt or flannel. The best part? The thumb holes at the bottom of the sleeves, for that polished “I used to be an emo kid” look. Buy on Amazon $ 60

Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Shawl Cardigan Sweater It doesn’t get more Mr. Rogers’ chic than a shawl-neck cardigan. This collared men’s sweater is made of soft cotton and features button detail and two front pockets. It comes in 15 colors. For sizing reference, the brand says it runs comparable to popular brands J. Crew and Banana Republic. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

