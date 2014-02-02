Subpoenaed Christie Staffer Quits

CHEAT SHEET
The woman who reported to Gov. Chris Christie aide Bridget "time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee" Kelly quit her job, as New Jersey investigators' subpoena deadline approached. Christina Genovese Renna resigned Friday, the same day ex-Port Authority official David Wildstein claimed Christie knew about Bridgegate. However, a Democrat leading the legislative investigation said Sunday he's seen no evidence Christie knew about the political motivation behind the closing of lanes on the George Washington Bridge in September.