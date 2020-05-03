CHEAT SHEET
Substandard Imported Masks Putting Hospital Workers at Risk
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Millions of low-quality masks are being imported into the U.S. and some are making their way to front-line medical workers and first-responders, putting them at increased risk of contracting coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal reports that a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 60 percent of 67 different imported masks did not meet U.S. standards for keeping out tiny particles. Some of the inferior masks are marked N95 or KN95 and might even have bogus FDA logos. The feds say most of the poor-quality masks have ear loops instead of bands that wrap around the back of the head to ensure a tight fit.