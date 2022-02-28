‘Succession,’ ‘CODA,’ and ‘Squid Game’ Win Big at SAG Awards
AWARDS SEASON
It was a strange night for a glitzy celebration, as nominee Andrew Garfield expressed on the red carpet, but the SAG Awards—honoring the best acting performances of the past year—took place on Sunday night at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California. (Guests had to provide proof of vaccination and receive a negative COVID rapid test prior to entry.)
And the night’s big winners, as chosen by the Screen Actors Guild, included Apple TV+’s CODA, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture; HBO’s Succession, which took home Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series; and Netflix’s Squid Game, whose Lee Jung-jae was honored with Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Jung Ho-yeon for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Other winners included Will Smith for King Richard and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, turning them into Oscar favorites, as well as underdog winner Troy Kotsur in the Best Supporting Actor category for CODA.