‘Succession’ Star Alan Ruck Rams Truck into LA Pizzeria: Report
Succession star Alan Ruck rammed his Rivian truck into the side of a Los Angeles pizzeria following a bad crash Tuesday night, TMZ reported. The tabloid published grainy photos and video of the incident, and talked with witnesses who said that the crash occurred when Ruck rear-ended someone stopped at a traffic light, then careened into the brick building at the corner of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Ruck, who plays Connor Roy in the hit HBO drama, reportedly stuck around following the crash. KTLA-TV reports that one 32-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of the collision, with two other cars damaged in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.