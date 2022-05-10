‘Succession’ Star Superglues Himself to Starbucks Counter in Vegan Protest
TAKING A STAND
Actor James Cromwell superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter in Manhattan on Tuesday in a dramatic protest against the coffee chain “punishing” customers who want milk alternatives like oat or almond milk. “My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks,” the Succession star said in a Facebook livestream, accusing the company of discriminating “against those who can’t have dairy” by charging them more. “We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan up-charge,” he said. The 82-year-old actor, donning a “Free the Animals” T-shirt, ultimately wound up prying his hand from the counter with the help of a knife after cops arrived. The store was reportedly shut down temporarily amid the commotion.