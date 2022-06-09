CHEAT SHEET
Brian Cox Is Sick of Fans Asking Him to Say ‘Fuck Off’
Unlike his character Logan Roy on the hugely popular show Succession, actor Brian Cox actually does not always want to tell you to fuck off. The Emmy-award winning actor recently spoke at The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable, and, when asked what fans typically say while stopping him on the street, Cox replied that ever since Succession aired, “people ask me to tell them to fuck off all the time.” Cox recounted being at an event for the #MeToo movement and being asked by a group of women to whip out his signature line. “I was like, ‘This is a #MeToo meeting, is this really proper to be asking me to tell you to fuck off?’” Cox said. “‘And does that mean I get canceled?’”