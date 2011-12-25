Sudan Says Rebel Leader Killed

CHEAT SHEET
The Sudanese army says it killed the leader of the main Darfur rebel group. Khalil Ibrahim had recently returned from exile in Libya following the death of Muammar Gaddafi, his patron. Ibrahim led the Justice and Equality Movement, the most organized military force in Darfur and which didn’t sign the peace deal between other Darfur rebel groups and the Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. The army says Ibrahim was killed in Wad Banda, where attacks by Darfur rebels have recently spiked.