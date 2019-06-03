At Least 13 Dead After Sudan Security Forces Attack Pro-Democracy Protest

At least 13 people are reported to have been killed after Sudanese security forces opened fire on a pro-democracy protest in the capital, Khartoum. Live ammunition was reportedly used on protesters at the city’s military headquarters, where demonstrators have been demanding that a civilian government take over the running of the country, the BBC reports. The country has been run by a transitional military council since President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a coup two months ago. The council firmly denied using excessive force on the protesters. “Sudanese forces did not disperse the sit-in outside the army headquarters by force, but rather targeted a nearby area which has become a threat to the safety of citizens,” said a spokesman. However, local residents reported hearing heavy gunfire and seeing smoke coming from the building.