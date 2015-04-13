Suge Victim Declares: ‘I’m No Snitch’

CHEAT SHEET
Suge Knight ran Cle "Bone" Sloan over with a truck but Sloan has said that he won't testify against him. "I don't want it to get misconstrued that I told on this man," Sloan said Monday at a preliminary hearing, pointing at Knight. "I'm no snitch. I will not be used to send Suge Knight to prison." Sloan says he doesn't remember being run over so he "can't say this man ran me over." Knight was charged with attempted murder for running over Sloan and charged with murder for running over and killing Terry Carter. The three men got in an argument on the set of Straight Outta Compton, after which Knight followed Sloan and Carter to a burger joint.