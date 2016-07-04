Suicide Bombing at U.S. Embassy in Saudi

CHEAT SHEET
Two security officers at the U.S. consulate in Jeddah were reportedly injured Monday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the building. The incident occurred just before morning prayers, prompting authorities to seal off the area, according to Saudi media. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State has targeted security forces in Saudi Arabia in the past. The attack comes as Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, but it also was apparently timed to coincide with the July 4 holiday. The U.S. consulate has yet to comment on the matter.