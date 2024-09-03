Actor Joel Kinnaman Marries Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale in Burning Man Ceremony
BURNING LOVE
Actor Joel Kinnaman, best known for his roles in the TV show For All Mankind, House of Cards and in the Suicide Squad film series, has married model Kelly Gale at the Burning Man festival. Burning Man, which takes place in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, began this year on Aug. 25 and ended Monday. The famous festival brings together people from all different backgrounds to participate in an off-the-grid week full of art and music. The Victoria’s Secret model gave followers a look at their ceremony in a video and photos posted Tuesday. “Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa,” Gale captioned her post. In the snaps, Kinnaman can be seen wearing a long white flowy jacket while Gale donned a long skirt and veil. Gale previously announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2021. The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary back in February. Kinnaman was previously married to Cleo Kinnaman, a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist. They divorced in 2018.