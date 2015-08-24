Suicides Linked to Ashley Madison Hack

Toronto police said on Monday they're investigating two suicides for a possible connection to the hack on adulterer website Ashley Madison. Police have received "two unconfirmed reports of suicides that are associated because of the leak of Ashley Madison customers’ profiles," Toronto police service staff superintendent Bryce Evans said at a press conference. Personal information for some 33 million users from the service was published online, which has prompted extortion and phishing attempts. Some scams include a "hack checking" website that sends malicious software to people who enter their emails to see if they've been affected by the leak. Avid Life Media, which owns Ashley Madison, has offered a $380,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the hackers.
