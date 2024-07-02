Suki Waterhouse Discusses Her ‘Dark and Difficult’ Breakup With Bradley Cooper
‘DISORIENTATING’
Musician and model Suki Waterhouse got candid about her relationship with Bradley Cooper in a new interview with British Vogue. In the piece published Tuesday, Waterhouse discussed the media scrutiny around their breakup and how far she’s come since. “I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” Waterhouse told the magazine. “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life,” she added. Waterhouse, who gave birth to her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson in March, began dating Cooper in 2013. The two had a 17-year age gap. Despite the rocky romance, Waterhouse later said she “wouldn’t take anything back.”