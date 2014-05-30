Suki Waterhouse Lands Major Movie Role; Giambattista Valli Launches Second Ready-to-Wear Line

Suki Waterhouse Lands Major Movie Role: Model—and Bradley Cooper's girlfriend—Suki Waterhouse has scored a major part in the Divergent film series' sequel, Insurgent. Although Waterhouse only has four small roles listed on her IMDB page (one of which is a television appearance), the 22-year-old British "IT" girl will reportedly play Marlene, a character who has an important part in Tris's (played by Shailene Woodley) Dauntless faction. Marlene is described in the book series, by Veronica Roth, as a girl with "strong features" and a "nice smile." Sounds like a perfect part for a model. [Cosmopolitan]

Giambattista Valli Launches Second Ready-to-Wear Line: As if Giambattista Valli didn't have enough on his plate. The Italian-born fashion designer will be presenting a new ready-to-wear label this September at Milan Fashion Week, named Giamba, after his nickname. "It's another side of the same coin," he said. "There is also an underground and sexy side in me and in my designs that you will see in the Giamba line. I've been thinking about it for a while and waited for the right time, and now it's matured. I am really very happy. I feel the need to dress women in general, and Giamba is a little more intimate." Although Valli presents his namesake label in Paris, he also wants to give back to his Italian roots. "France has given me a lot," he explained, "but so has Italy and a part of me is returning to the country." [Vogue UK]

Kim Kardashian's Wedding Make-up Cost $180: Although Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West was over-the-top—with a rehearsal dinner at Versailles, a private jet to an ancient fort outside of Florence for the ceremony, and a reception decorated with 24 karat gold toilets and an engraved marble dining table—the new bride's make-up regimine was anything but expensive. According to her make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, the most expensive item on Kardashian's list was a $30 Urban Decay 'Flushed Highlighter;' the cheapest? Faux lashes from the Kardashian Beauty line, which ring in at $6.49. "I wanted to keep her look very classic and soft," Dedivanovic told The Cut. "I went with radiant, dewy skin, a classic black line on the lids, lots of lashes, and a nude lip.​" [The Cut]