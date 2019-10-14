CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
South Korean Pop Star Sulli Found Dead at Home
K-pop star and actress Sulli, 25, was found dead at her home in Seoul on Monday, South Korean authorities say. Police said they found a note at the scene but did not release its contents. “So far, it seems she killed herself, but we will leave all possibilities open and investigate,” an official told CNN. “The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death,” said Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department, adding that security-camera footage at Sulli’s home showed no signs of an intrusion. The pop-star’s manager said he spoke to her earlier in the day and then couldn’t reach her for several hours, prompting him to check at her home, where he says he found her dead. Sulli, whose legal name was Choi Jin-ri, began her career as a child actor and then joined the female k-pop band f(x) in 2009. She was known for being outspoken on feminist issues, a rare cause for female K-pop stars. She was reportedly suffering from “severe depression” before her death, police said. SM Entertainment, Sulli’s representatives, said in a statement that the news was “very hard to believe and sorrowful.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741