    Sullivan: Will the Cult of Cain Face Facts?

    With pundits now taking aim at Rick Perry’s debate brain fart, Herman Cain is enjoying a temporary respite from the nonstop sexual-harassment-scandal coverage. But if evidence continues to prove Cain’s denials false, Andrew Sullivan wonders whether the delusional GOP base—which last night booed moderators' questions about the scandal—will finally be forced to confront reality. “I once believed that the cult of Palin could bring this conflict to a head,” but she “withdrew before a final reckoning.” Will Cain be the catalyst for party-wide soul searching?

