Sully’s ‘Miracle’ Plane Heads to Museum

Only two years later, the famous “miracle on the Hudson” is getting the historical treatment: The U.S. Airways jet that made an astonishing crash landing on the Hudson River two years ago is now due to be installed in a North Carolina museum. The jetliner, which pilot Captain Chesley “Sulley” Sullenberger famously steered to safety, saving all 155 people aboard, will reside in Charlotte’s Carolinas Aviation Museum beginning in January 2012. The exhibit will center on the technology that guided Sully in his triumphant feat.