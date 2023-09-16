Rock Star Deryck Whibley Rushed to Hospital With Risk of Heart Failure
HEALTH CONCERNS
Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley was rushed to hospital, his wife has revealed, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Ariana Cooper Whibley said Friday via Instagram that the situation was serious and that the rock star faces the possibility of heart failure. “Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us,” she wrote. “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.” Whibley has been open about his battle with alcoholism causing him health issues including severe liver and kidney damage.