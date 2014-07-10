Forget the traditional poolside scene and all that too cool to truly chill out attitude. Because the most laid back yet glamorous pool party you’ll actually want to be lounging at this summer is at San Diego’s iconic Lafayette Hotel’s Sunday Rockabilly Pool Parties and their beloved 600,00 gallon Weissmuller pool (designed by former Tarzan and five-time gold medal winner Johnny Weissmuller). A former celebrity haven in the 40’s and 50’s, a recent 6 million dollar renovation revived this hotel and it’s authentically charming swim club and bungalows. You won’t be able to resist bopping to the fresh twist on pop songs and standards that are performed live poolside by crooner Rip Carson and his rockabilly band. And when you’re not joining the crowd dancing barefoot around the pool, you’ll definitely be jumping in this massive pool to cool off from the San Diego sun or indulging in the weekend brunch menu by their in-house restaurant and bar Hope 46. Not to be missed on your Sunday party munching is the Kronut Breakfast Sandwich (a drool worthy house made Kronut, maple sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese) and the classic and always yummy crispy chicken fingers and tater tots. And if you decide you want the party to go past your lounge chair, you’ll want to book a bungalow pool side room where you can open and close the doors on this retro glam pool party whenever you desire.

For just $15, you can join this deliciously fun and retro pool party in San Diego (and dare we say it, the entire West Coast). The Sunday Rockabilly Pool Parties are from 1-5 and will be held in July on the 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th and August 10th and 24th.