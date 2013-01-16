Sundance Snubs ‘The Canyons’

Here’s what happens when Lindsay Lohan gets blamed for everything. The producers of the independent film The Canyons are stunned that their film has been rejected by the Sundance Film Festival, but sources told TNZ on Wednesday that producers are blaming the snub on Lohan herself. Coming off of a tumultuous year, Stephen Rodrick’s viral New York Times article on Lohan surely didn’t help her cause. But all things considered, producer Braxton Pope is remaining optimistic. Lohan’s costar James Deen is following suit—joking that the festival falls on a more important day for him. “The AVN (porn awards),” he says “Priorities, man!!” Sundance is the biggest independent-film festival in the U.S., attracting cinema aficionados from across the globe.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10