If You and Your Pup Are Always On the Go, This Air-Dried Dog Food Is a Life Saver
Paw-fect
Besides petting and cuddling, picking the right food for your pup is one of the most important parts of being a dog parent. Sundays Food for Dogs has created high-quality dog food that doesn’t require refrigeration, prep time, or clean-up. How? Sundays dehydrates the food with a unique air-drying method that preserves nutrients, kills germs, and gives kibble a jerky-like taste and texture.
Unlike most other dog food on the market, Sundays uses 100% human-grade ingredients. This means it not only meets the legal standards for dog food—it meets the legal standards for people food too. It also means this kibble is made up of things you recognize like USDA beef, salmon, pumpkin, and mushrooms. Best yet, this healthy and easy-to-transport food is delivered directly to your front door.
Air-Dried Food for Dogs
40 oz.
Free Shipping
