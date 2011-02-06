Super Bowl Revelers Descend on Dallas

Celebrities abounded at last night's Super Bowl XLV pre-party, arriving to a city still covered in ice from last week’s storm. Among the stars were Jersey Shore’s Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Glee’s Matthew Morrison, and several members of the Entourage crew. Media mogul Arianna Huffington also hit up the party scene. Pauly D is looking forward to filming Jersey Shore's next season in Italy: "I've never been before, it'll be like a vacation," he said. Meanwhile Entourage's Kevin Connolly—who rushed to the Maxim party immediately after touching down in Dallas—is preparing for the show's end, though he's "not thrilled about it." Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale were also spotted at the Maxim Party, though Lea Michele—who is in town to sing the National Anthem before tomorrow's big game—did not attend. At another party, David Spade showed off his dance moves while Chelsea Handler lounged on a nearby couch.
