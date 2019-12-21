Super Middleweight Fighter Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Pelted With Garbage After Leaving Ring With Broken Nose
Former two-time middleweight world title holder Daniel Jacobs was handed a win over his overweight opponent and former champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. who quit the super middleweight fight after the fifth round Friday night. The fight, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, was put into question earlier after Chavez weighted nearly five pounds more than the 168 pound limit earlier in the week. But when he refused to go back into the ring after he said Jacobs head butted him in the fifth round, the crowd of more than 10,000 became incensed, screaming insults and pelting him with garbage. “I was getting close but got head-butted above the left eye,” Chavez told ESPN after the fight. “I apologize to the fans. I’d love to have a rematch. I got head-butted. He fought a dirty fight and [the referee] didn’t even take a point away. He would have been able to continue doing the dirty work.” The winner, Jacobs, also got pelted with garbage. “They won’t let me enjoy my victory,” Jacobs said as he ducked to not get hit by flying debris. “I never ran and I never will, but I will duck these beer cans.”