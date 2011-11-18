Supercommittee Talks on the Rocks

CHEAT SHEET
With only 72 hours until the deadline to introduce a proposal to cut $1.2 trillion from the U.S. federal deficit, the "supercommittee" charged with the task is just about ready to admit defeat. Republicans made a late offer, which Democrats rejected because it was heavily skewed toward spending cuts rather than new revenue. That offer, orchestrated by John Boehner himself, included even fewer taxes than a previous GOP plan. The divide was underscored Friday afternoon when the House narrowly rejected a balanced budget amendment to the constitution.