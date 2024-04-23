Superfan Details Visit to T-Swift’s NYC Home and ‘Speakeasy’ Bathroom
‘DOWN TO EARTH’
The Taylor Swift superfan Tyler Conroy has dished on his visit to the megastar’s New York City home, detailing its intricacies in an interview with the Daily Mail. Conroy said Swift, 34, has remained “determinedly down-to-earth” and some parts of her Manhattan home reflects that, as she still keeps a Polaroid camera on a cupboard in a lounge for off-the-cuff shots of family and friends. He also shared that Swift has monochrome bath towels with her initials, TS, embroidered into them. While those details are reminiscent of any other home in the U.S., Conroy revealed there’s plenty of reminders that you’re in the dwelling of a billionaire. That includes the sheer size of the townhome, which, at 8,300 square feet, takes up considerable space in Tribeca—one of the world’s most expensive neighborhoods. Conroy also revealed that one of Swift’s bathrooms can only be accessed using a secret door that’s behind a bookcase. “It’s a kind of speakeasy,” Conroy said. He added the townhome is also made up of rooms with red walls, velvet couches, and neoclassical chandeliers. Lastly, and perhaps expectedly, Conroy said the townhome is littered with different awards—including a birdcage with a broken Grammy inside and another that sits on top of a toilet.