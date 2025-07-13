‘Superman’ Soars in Box Office as ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Nears First $1B movie of the Year

James Gunn’s Superman grabbed $217 million at the box office this weekend, making it the third-largest opening of the year. A Minecraft Movie sits in second place at a $162 million opening weekend, and Lilo & Stitch comes in third at $146 million. The majority of Superman‘s turnout came domestically, as its international box office debut landed at around $95 million, whereas its domestic opening was an impressive $122 million. In countries like France, Italy, and Germany, Jurassic World Rebirth continues to hold on to the number one slot, surpassing $500 million worldwide. Superman’s impressive debut marks yet another major win for Warner Bros, which has had continuous box office successes with new films like Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and F1: The Movie, ending its recent streak of flops from movies like Mickey 17 and Joker: Folie à Deux. Concurrently, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch continued its upward rise this weekend with a $994.3 million box office run as of Sunday. The live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated movie is now on its way to becoming the first $1 billion movie of the year.