Supermodel Elle McPherson Shills for Disgraced BF's Anti-Vax Film
SKIDDING OFF THE RUNWAY
Supermodel Elle McPherson is now publicly shilling for the anti-vaxxer movie made by her boyfriend, disgraced fraud doctor Andrew Wakefield. The Daily Mail reports that the Australian beauty talked up the film at an event in North Carolina, even suggesting it was extra-important “in this divine time where vaccination and mandatory vaccination is on everybody’s lips.” Wakefield is infamous for falsely claiming he had found a link between vaccines and autism—a lie that got him removed from the medical register in Britain. His discredited ideas have found a new audience among anti-vaxxers in the U.S. McPherson, 56, is helping him spread his message even as respected health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci say American trust in vaccines is crucial to ending the coronavirus pandemic.