Sean Penn Documentary on Zelensky and Ukraine Drops Next Month
BEHIND THE SCENES
Sean Penn’s documentary about Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during the beginning of Russia’s invasion will debut at the Berlin Film Festival in February, Deadline reports. The film, titled Superpower, reportedly includes footage of Penn with Zelensky in Ukraine in November 2021 and scenes of them together in Kyiv after the invasion started in February 2022. “This is a documentary film done under very difficult circumstances, but it is also a film that tells the role of art and artists in difficult times,” Berlin artistic director Carlo Chatrian said. Penn’s visits to Ukraine made headlines last year when he was seen loaning one of his two Oscar statuettes to Zelensky in a video published by the Ukrainian president. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu, because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here,” Penn said in the clip.