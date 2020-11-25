Support a Bar by Giving These Spirited Holiday Gifts

There are few holiday traditions more beloved than meeting up with friends and family in a local bar for a celebratory drink. This year is, of course, going to be a bit different for most of us. But you can still support some of your favorite establishments across the country by giving these spirited gifts. Whether you’re in the market for a mug for a friend, a jigsaw puzzle for a sibling or a cozy sweatshirt for yourself, you can find something for everyone at these beloved cocktail bars.

Jigsaw Puzzle ($25), Amor y Amargo, New York

While we’d like nothing more than to be sitting at the tile-topped bar of New York’s Amor y Amargo, this jigsaw puzzle is the next best thing. Featuring artist Jill DeGroff’s lovely illustration of owner Sother Teague behind the stick, it’s the perfect weekend project for any Negroni lover. Also keep Teague’s Let’s Get Blitzen holiday cocktail book and custom “I Heart Bitters” Vans shoes ($150) in mind for the special amaro fanatic in your life.

Flask ($80), Death & Co., New York & Denver

Whether you want to take a dram of Scotch with you on a hike or just like to carry a bit of bourbon with you wherever you go, this shiny copper flask is the way to go. It’s wrapped in a black leather case embossed with the logo of award-winning New York and Denver bar Death & Co.

Historic San Francisco bar Buena Vista is known by cocktail lovers far and wide for its deliciously creamy Irish Coffee. Luckily, the bar is selling its Irish Coffee glasses, so fans can recreate the warming concoction at home. For a Hot Toddy or coffee drinker, pick up the bar’s 12-ounce mug that features the establishment’s facade and is made by Deneen Pottery in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Bikini Banana Glass ($20), Lost Lake, Chicago

Chicago’s tropical oasis Lost Lake teamed up with Bay Area artist Kristina Micotti for this delightful cocktail glass. It’s adorned with illustrations of bananas in bikinis—ideal for adding a touch of whimsy to a Painkiller or a Whiskey Sour.

T-Shirt ($20), Erin Rose, New Orleans

Wishing you were in New Orleans right now? This t-shirt from world-class dive bar Erin Rose is the perfect way to proudly wear your love for the city. Unfortunately, it does not come with one of the establishment’s signature frozen Irish Coffees or po’ boys.

Sweatshirt ($35), Bar Goto, New York

Support one of the best bars in the world, while looking stylish. These elegant and understated sweatshirts are emblazoned with Bar Goto’s name in Japanese characters. It comes in black, gray or navy, and soon you’ll also be able to buy a gold version.

Quik Dog Sweatshirt ($40) & Koozie ($6), Trick Dog, San Francisco

Trick Dog’s creativity extends beyond its innovative and award-winning cocktail menus. In yet another eye-catching collaboration for its new takeout joint Quik Dog, artist Ferris Plock designed this canine-inspired logo, which is featured on a snuggly sweatshirt, stocking-ready koozie and more.

Enamel Pins ($10–$25), The Fox, Nashville

You can only stuff stockings with so much candy and fruit. Spice things up a bit this year with these sleek enamel pins from Nashville’s the Fox Bar & Cocktail Club. Choose from one of the bar’s fox-themed pins, a three-pack, or a commemorative cat pin (holding a Nick & Nora glass, of course) that benefits the local U.S. Bartenders Guild tornado relief fund.

Whatever your gifting needs this year, look to the Dead Rabbit’s well-stocked gift shop, including a face mask made of stretchy, washable fabric. Or give the gift of mixology with the bar’s Irish Coffee Kit, which includes the necessary glassware, coffee and tools to mix up this iconic drink at home.

Mad Libs ($10), The Spare Room, Hollywood

A collaboration between acclaimed Hollywood cocktail bar The Spare Room and the folks at Mad Libs, this boozy take on the nostalgic word game is the ideal way to inject a little playfulness into your holiday gift giving. It fits easily into a stocking or gift bag, and all of the net proceeds benefit staff members.

Stickers, The Gin Joint, Charleston

If you’re looking for a little something extra to slip into your holiday cards, consider this pack of seven die cut stickers from Charleston’s The Gin Joint. Like its t-shirts, the stickers depict the bar’s fox mascot cheekily enjoying a drink, soaking in a rocks glass or puffing on a pipe.

Tote & Bamboo Straws, Hunky Dory, Brooklyn

Whether you’re looking to gift a handy tote or a little something to make cocktail hour more sustainable, check out Brooklyn’s beloved Hunky Dory. Its bamboo straws are laser-engraved with the bar’s A-OK moniker, and its navy or orange bags feature a dreamy tropical design with an inner zippered pocket and a flat bottom—helpful for transporting a haul from the local liquor shop.