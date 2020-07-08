Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Was Hospitalized With a Head Injury After a Fall Last Month

Read it at The Washington Post
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized last month after a fall caused a head injury, The Washington Post reports. Justice Roberts, 65, fell June 21 at the Chevy Chase Club in Maryland, hit his forehead, and stayed overnight at a nearby hospital after receiving stitches. Blood reportedly covered his head. A Supreme Court spokeswoman told the Post that doctors believe Roberts had been dehydrated. He has had seizures twice before decades ago, but doctors ruled that out as a cause of the fall.