Supreme Court Justice Gets Standing Ovation for Breaking Cover to Attack Trump

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson received a standing ovation on Thursday after denouncing the Trump administration’s “relentless attacks” on federal judges, calling them a threat to the rule of law.

“ Across the nation, judges are facing increased threats of not only physical violence, but also professional retaliation just for doing our jobs,” Jackson told a conference of judges in Puerto Rico. “And the attacks are not random. They seem designed to intimidate those of us who serve in this critical capacity.”

Although she did not mention Donald Trump by name, Jackson’s remarks were addressed to “the elephant in the room” following repeated attacks on the judiciary by the president and his allies. Her 18-minute denunciation is the strongest statement yet by any member of the Supreme Court since the start of Trump’s second term.

In March, Trump derided Judge James Boasberg as a “troublemaker” and a “Radical Left Lunatic” after he ruled against the illegal deportation of Venezuelans to El Salvador. House Republicans have sought to impeach at least six judges who blocked key parts of the president’s agenda.

Earlier this month, a Wisconsin County Court judge was arrested by the FBI after allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest. Other judges who defied the administration have faced bomb threats and threats of physical violence.

Several judges have faced a slew of “intimidation tactics” designed to send a message that their home addresses are publicly known, including a New Jersey judge who received a pizza addressed to her murdered son.

Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller has also railed against a cabal of “Communist” judges who are determined to keep “terrorists” in the country, while Elon Musk called for judges who defy the president to be impeached in a post on X.

“The attacks are also not isolated incidents,” Jackson told the assembled judges on Thursday night. “That is, they impact more than just individual judges who are being targeted. Rather, the threats and harassment are attacks on our democracy, on our system of government and they ultimately risk undermining our Constitution and the rule of law,” Politico reports.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke of the attacks against judges by the Trump administration. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Atlantic

She added: “ A society in which judges are routinely made to fear for their own safety or their own livelihood due to their decisions is one that has substantially departed from the norms of behavior that govern a democratic system.

“Attacks on judicial independence is how countries that are not free, not fair, and not rule of law oriented, operate.”

Jackson received a standing ovation from the room of legal insiders. She pointed to similar attacks on judges who issued controversial rulings during the Civil Rights Movement and the Watergate scandal.

“Other judges have faced challenges like the ones we face today, and have prevailed,” she said.

Jackson is the newest member of the Supreme Court, and was appointed in 2022 after serving as a district court judge for eight years before being promoted to the appeals court.

Following her prepared remarks, Jackson spent the remainder of the event engaged in a discussion about her life and career with a law clerk she once served under.