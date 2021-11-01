Supreme Court Lets Trans Man Sue Hospital Over Hysterectomy Denial

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by a Catholic hospital that is being sued for denying a hysterectomy to a trans man, allowing the case to go forward. Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento said the procedure went against its Catholic beliefs when it canceled the surgery for Evan Minton in 2016. The hospital wanted the high court to throw out the suit, but only three justices—conservatives Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito—said they wanted to hear the case. Minton did get the hysterectomy, three days after it was initially scheduled, at a Methodist hospital that is part of the same system, Dignity Health, Advocate reported.