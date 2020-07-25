Supreme Court Rejects Nevada Church’s Bid to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

Read it at Bloomberg Law
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 5-4 against a Nevada church’s petition to ease coronavirus-related limits on services. The church, Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley, had sought to have the court overturn Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 50-person attendance cap, arguing that the governor’s restrictions treat houses of worship unfairly while offering lenient treatment to casinos and some businesses. “The governor allows hundreds to thousands to assemble in pursuit of financial fortunes but only 50 to gather in pursuit of spiritual ones. That is unconstitutional,” a spokesman for the church said.