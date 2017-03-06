Supreme Court Scraps Transgender Bathroom Case

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
The Supreme Court on Monday opted against deciding on a landmark transgender bathroom-rights case, sending the case back to a lower court. The case, Gloucester County School Board v. Gavin Grimm, centered around whether Grimm, a high-school senior and transgender boy, would be allowed to use the boy’s bathroom at his Virginia school. Last month, the Trump administration revoked the Obama administration’s guidance regarding transgender students’ use of the bathrooms that correspond to the gender with which they identify, rather than with their birth sex. The case will be remanded to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.