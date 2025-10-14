Supreme Court Slaps Down Alex Jones’ Last-Ditch Bid to Dodge $1.4B Sandy Hook Judgment

The Supreme Court has thrown out a last-ditch appeal by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, locking in a $1.4 billion judgment over his Sandy Hook hoax lies.

Jones had asked the justices to undo a Connecticut case that ended in a rare default ruling after he blew discovery deadlines and court orders. A jury hit him with $964 million—followed by $473 million in punitive damages—over years of smears that the 2012 massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators was staged by “crisis actors.”

The Court on Tuesday declined to comment and did not even request a response from the Sandy Hook families, leaving intact a judgment among the largest in U.S. libel history

Distraught people near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, after a gunman opened fire inside the school, killing 27 people, including 20 children. New York Daily News Archive/Craig Warga/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Jones was asking the court to pause a lower-court judgment that would require him to pay more than $1.4 billion.

Lawyers for the Infowars founder and host argued the families had “no possible hope of collecting” the full amount.

The appeal claimed Jones’ speech was protected by the First Amendment.

Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy in late 2022. Sergio Flores/Sergio Flores/Connecticut Post via Getty Images

The Connecticut Appellate Court largely upheld the award after trimming some punitive damages, and the high court’s denial leaves that intact. SCOTUSblog noted Jones separately sought an emergency stay, warning the families could soon seize Infowars.

Jones filed for bankruptcy in late 2022. The fallout has ricocheted through the broadcaster’s Austin-based Free Speech Systems, with courts and creditors pushing liquidation to satisfy the families’ claims.

Families of Sandy Hook victims in the front row as Infowars founder Alex Jones testified during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in September 2022. Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspape/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

A bankruptcy auction last year initially crowned The Onion as the winning bidder to remake Infowars into a parody of itself, a twist that was later snarled in court fights, as the price and terms became part of a larger legal brawl.

In August, a Texas judge appointed a receiver to take control of Infowars’ assets, a move Jones is appealing. Tuesday’s Supreme Court action removes his biggest legal lifeline while the asset fight continues in Austin.

Jones also faces a separate $49 million Texas judgment secured by the parents of another Sandy Hook victim after he failed to turn over evidence, in an ongoing appeal.