Supreme Court Tells Biden to Reinstate Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration must start enforcing Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy again, which forced migrants to stay in Mexico as they applied for visas in the United States and waited for judges to review their cases. The court’s conservative majority handed down the ruling, with the three liberal justices dissenting. The majority ruled that the Biden White House had “failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious.”