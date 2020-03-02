Supreme Court to Hear Republican Challenge to Obamacare
The fate of Obamacare remains uncertain as the Supreme Court confirmed on Monday that it will take up a Republican-led case seeking to challenge the health care law, which provides millions of people with insurance. The court is expected to hear the case in October, when its new term begins. The “individual mandate” of the Affordable Care Act required all Americans to have health insurance or face an annual tax penalty. This provision was ruled unconstitutional in December by a federal appeals court. The appellate panel, however, did not rule on the entire law and instead sent it back to the Texas federal judge who previously ruled that Obamacare was unconstitutional.
Democrats moved quickly to request that the Supreme Court intervene and take up the case to prevent a death blow to Obamacare once and for all. “As Texas and the Trump Administration fight to disrupt our healthcare system and the coverage that millions of people rely upon, we look forward to making our case in defense of the ACA. American lives depend upon it,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is the point man for the defense of Obamacare.