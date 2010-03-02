Supreme Court to Limit Gun Bans?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Gun nuts who have been whipping themselves into a frenzy over the consequences of the Obama presidency on their “right to bear arms” can take a breather: The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decisive blow against gun control by ruling that Chicago has violated its citizens Second Amendment rights by outlawing all handguns—a ruling that would open the doors to challenges to all state and local handgun regulations. The court struck down Washington D.C.’s gun ban two years ago, but that was different since the District is federal land. The actual court decision in the case, McDonald v. Chicago, will not be issued for several months.