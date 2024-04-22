Supreme Court Tosses Aside Kari Lake’s Voting Machine Lawsuit
‘NOT CLEAR’
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear right-wing firebrand Kari Lake’s lawsuit over the use of electronic voting machines in her home state of Arizona, leaving a lower court decision ruling against her in place. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said that Lake’s lawsuit, which sought to challenge the use of voting machines due to the theoretical risk of hacking, was speculative and that her claim of harm was “not clear”—finding that Lake and former Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem had not been materially harmed by any of the state’s practices in a manner that would allow for a lawsuit. The current U.S. Senate candidate cited “experts” who opined on the potential risk of manipulation in state elections, but did not allege that any voting machines had actually been tampered with, according to CNN. In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Lake accused the justices of “institutional inertia” on election issues, the network reported.