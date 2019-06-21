Supreme Court Tosses Conviction of Black Man Tried Six Times for Murder

By a vote of 7-2, the Supreme Court on Friday threw out the conviction of Curtis Flowers, an African-American man convicted of murder by a court in Mississippi. Remarkably, Flowers has stood trial six times, often ending in hung juries or dismissals for prosecutorial misconduct, and over the course of those six trials, the prosecutor in the case dismissed 41 of the 42 prospective black jurors, and questioned black and white prospective jurors in dramatically different ways. Justice Kavanaugh wrote the opinion for the court, joined by Chief Justice Roberts and the four liberal justices, holding this conduct to be evidence of racial discrimination.