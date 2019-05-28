Supreme Court Upholds Indiana Abortion Burial Law

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an Indiana law Tuesday requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated after an abortion. The justices allowed a ban on a different part of the law, which prohibited abortions motivated solely by race, sex, or disability, to remain in effect. In his decision, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that it was not the time to take up the issue of sex- or race-based abortions, but that “nothing in the Constitution ... prevents a State from requiring abortion facilities to provide for the respectful treatment of human remains.” Abortion rights groups like the National Women’s Law Center decried the burial provision as a “medically unnecessary” roadblock to abortion access. “Pay close attention—because there will be more laws like this to come,” the NWLC warned.