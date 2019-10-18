CHEAT SHEET
BUT THE KITCHEN SINK
Sur La Table’s Warehouse Sale Has Everything You Need to Spice Up Your Kitchen for Fall
Fall is here, and that means the heat is no longer an excuse to use your oven for storage. Enter Sur La Table, the cooking hub committed to helping people make good food. Whether being put to use for football games or holiday prep, Sur La Table’s expansive offering of fine cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, kitchen electrics, bakeware and more has you covered this season—and right now, their Warehouse Sale is feeding hungry shoppers big savings. Slow-cook effortless tailgate chili in the Instant Pot Aura Pro, now available for only $59.96—the lowest price of the year. Pan roast the perfect Thanksgiving potatoes with select cookware options up to 70 percent off from GreenPan. Show off your eye for pie with 60 percent off select SLT Private Label bakeware. Whatever the recipe, shop the sale now through Monday, so you can make more and gather often this holiday season. | Shop at Sur La Table >
