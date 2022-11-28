Sur La Table’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Live With Great Savings On Favorite Brands

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether gifting or keeping, scooping high-quality items on sale is always a win, especially when some of us (raises hand) like nicer things than our budget supports. So, we’re sharing some of the best deals and offers on sale for Cyber Monday at chef favorite, Sur La Table.

In cookware, this enameled cast iron set is just $130 (marked down from $600) and is especially useful with a 10” skillet and Dutch ovens in two sizes. Another steal is Cuisinart Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set, at just $140 (discounted from $470). The set is a kitchen-in-a-box with saucepans, skillets, and more.

In small appliances, there are great discounts on KitchenAid stand mixers (now $350, usually $450) for that perfect bread or pasta recipe, a Vitamix Explorian for just $289, and a compact Grow Smart Garden that has everything needed to grow fresh herbs indoors year-round. Also, so many little gifts (perfect for White Elephant or stocking stuffers) like a mini-waffle maker. Highly-rated coffee and espresso makers from Nespresso are included in the Cyber Monday savings!

Before checking out, peep the clearance section for mark-downs on essentials and brunch staples, like Bloody Mary mix. Grab some goods before the savings disappear faster than holiday cookies!

