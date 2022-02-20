Read it at Twitter
NBA All-Star Weekend featured a surprise guest on Saturday night: Batman. The trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, dropped in what appeared to be an interruption to the live broadcast of the All-Star Saturday Night events. As the camera panned the outside of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, the NBA logo on the jumbotron glitched to read “unmask the truth” before the bat-signal seemingly flashed in the sky. The commentator then said, “I think the Batman’s on the roof!” The stunt broadcast then transformed into the trailer of the highly-anticipated film, which hits theaters March 4.