Survey: Perception of U.S. Plummets Under Trump

CHEAT SHEET
A survey of people in 37 countries has shown U.S. favorability ratings slid in the first months of President Trump’s term. The poll, conducted by the Pew Research Center between Feb. 16 and May 8, shows global approval ratings for the U.S. leadership fell to an average of 49 percent, down from 64 percent at the end of former President Barack Obama’s term. The biggest slump in ratings was observed among countries that have traditionally been the most friendly with the U.S.—including Germany, Spain, Canada, and Mexico. In Mexico, favorability fell from 66 percent under Obama to 30 percent with Trump in charge. In terms of how confident foreign citizens are in Trump’s ability to handle international affairs, the U.S. president ranked below Russia’s Vladimir Putin, with an average of 22 percent of respondents saying they believed Trump would take appropriate actions in world affairs, compared to 27 percent for Putin.