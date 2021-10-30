CHEAT SHEET
‘Survivor’ Winner: Show Forced Us to Compete in Underwear
A Survivor winner wants the show to face the tribal council. Speaking to a fellow former contestant, Parvati Shallow said that she hates that contestants on the long-running reality show “are still in their underwear… Let people wear their bathing suits. Give them some dignity.” Shallow said that on Season 40, “I put up a huge fight. I was like, ‘I just had a baby. I can’t be out here in my underwear.’” Contestants stopped receiving bathing suits in 2018 after Tyler Perry suggested to host Jeff Probst that “filthier” attire would heighten the drama of the show. Multiple contestants have reported contracting urinary tract infections during or shortly after the competition. CBS has not responded to Shallow.