Yearbook Adviser Accused of Censoring Trump T-Shirt Sues District

A New Jersey high school yearbook adviser is suing her school district, claiming she was made a scapegoat for altering photos of students wearing clothes with President Trump’s name on them. The teacher, Susan Parsons, claims that district officials requested that the student’s clothes be changed in the yearbook in 2017, but later suspended her and made her “take the blame.” Parsons also alleges that a district policy which barred her from speaking to the media throughout the incident is a violation of her constitutional rights. “What happened to her is really just egregious,” her attorney, Christopher Eibeler, said. Parsons is seeking unspecified damages and asking that the district policy be removed. Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said the district was within its rights to suspend Parsons. “I’m confident that when the full facts come to light, all of the actions of this office and the board of education will be found to be wholly appropriate,” Dyer said.